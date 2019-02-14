Five members of a family shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: At least five members of a family were gunned down in Nowshera, a city of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa by unidentified armed men, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The dreadful incident occurred in Kundi Taza deen area of Pibi in Nowshera, resulting in death of five members of a family on the spot.

After being informed about the incident, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and transported the bodies to a nearby medical facility for autopsy.

According to rescue sources, the deceased include three children and two women.

Meanwhile, the cause of the incident remained undisclosed, while investigation into the killings was underway, said local police.

In another incident of multiple killings in June, 2018, five members of a family were shot dead by unidentified armed men in a neighborhood of Sargodha district.

Unidentified assailants stormed a house in Chak 11 of Sargodha’s Bhalwal tehsil and opened fire indiscriminately at members of the family.

As a result, a man, his wife and their two sons and a daughter died of fatal bullet wounds on the spot.

The deceased couple was identified as Muhammad Tufail, 50, and his wife Majeeda Bibi 40, while the children killed in the attack aged between 16 and 20 years.

