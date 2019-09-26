Five more arrested for littering in Karachi

KARACHI: Five more people were arrested and three vehicles seized for littering in Karachi’s Korangi area on Thursday.

The arrested men were throwing trash in the Korangi Causeway area in violation of Section 144 of the CrPC imposed by the Sindh Home Department.

A case was also registered against them.

The Sindh government has banned open littering in the metropolis through Section 144, empowering the police to make arrests of people found violating the ban for 90 days.

Earlier today, a person was arrested within the jurisdiction of the Sukhan police station for littering.

“It has been noticed in various parts of the city during the [ongoing cleanliness] drive that garbage is haphazardly and indiscriminately being thrown on the streets which cause a public nuisance,” reads a notification issued by the home department.

“Therefore, Commissioner Karachi Division has recommended for imposition of ban under section 144 CrPc on the following acts to discourage the practice for welfare of the city.”

Open littering on the streets

Littering outside the main doors of house

Littering through a window of a vehicle on the road

Open littering on the beaches

Throwing debris of damaged structure of under-construction building on the roads

Spitting of pan in open without dustbin

