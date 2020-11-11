Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Five more dengue fever cases reported in Punjab

Punjab, Dengue Cases

LAHORE: Provincial health authorities on Wednesday reported five more cases of dengue fever in Punjab in 24 hours, ARY News reported.

“Four dengue fever patients were reported in Lahore and one from Sargodha,” according to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab.

The tally of confirmed dengue fever cases in Punjab has now reached to 190 this year since January 2020, spokesperson said.

He further stated that no deaths have been reported in the ongoing year due to the dengue virus, adding that most of dengue patients have recovered to health.

Earlier in the month of August, as many as 533 suspected patients of dengue were reported in Punjab in a single day.

The patients were declared healthy after tests and were allowed to leave for their homes.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had said that the provincial government was taking all-out measures to cope with the menace of dengue fever.

“The ratio of dengue cases have substantially reduced due to the efforts made by the district authorities and other concerned departments,” she said.

She directed the officials to carry out effective measures for preventing the growth of dengue larva. The minister said that dengue patients were being provided best medical facilities at public sector hospitals in Punjab.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

SHC seeks action plan for controlling stray dogs’ population

Pakistan

COVID-19: NCOC recommends ban on big public gatherings

Pakistan

Defending maritime boundaries is prime responsibility of PN: Naval chief

Pakistan

Electric buses to ply on Lahore roads


ARY NEWS URDU