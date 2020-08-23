Five more dengue fever cases reported in Punjab: health department

LAHORE: Five more cases of dengue fever have been reported in Punjab, provincial health department has said in a statement on Sunday.

The tally of total cases of degue fever in the province has reached to 39 this year, according to the health department.

The cases have been reported in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Shekhupura and Rawalpindi.

Provincial authorities earlier said that all possible measures were being taken to check dengue larvae and mosquito breeding spots in the province.

Dengue larvae found at 773 spots in two cities of Punjab within a week, health department statement said.

In Lahore, dengue larvae found at 36 homes and 43 commercial places, while in Rawalpindi larvae was spotted at 309 homes and 367 commercial places, according to the health department.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid last week said that emergency measures being taken by the provisional government against dengue outbreak.

She said that all tehsil municipal administrations, development authorities and water and sanitation companies have been clearly advised that stagnant water ponds be immediately filled with soil and anti-dengue sprays should be carried out on such places.

The minister said that dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults and in case of dengue like symptoms patient should immediately consult to medical practitioner.

She said the current weather was very conducive for dengue larva growth.

The outbreak of dengue fever could stretch the healthcare resources amid the country’s struggle against COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

comments