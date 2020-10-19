Five more die of coronavirus, 440 test positive in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Five more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,659.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 440 fresh infections surfaced when 27,091 samples were tested during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 323,452.

Around 307,409 people have recovered from the disease so far across. There are a total of 9,384 active cases of Covid-19 in the country. A total of 789 patients are under treatment in hospitals across the country, 74 of whom are on vents.

A total of 41,01,115 tests have been conducted so far.

So far, Sindh has reported 141,841 cases, Punjab 101,652, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,645, Balochistan 15,688, Islamabad 18,069, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3,498, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,059.

’40 million milestone’

Worldwide coronavirus cases crossed 40 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere fuelled a resurgence in the spread of the disease.

The Reuters data shows the pace of the pandemic continues to pick up. It took just 32 days to go from 30 million global cases to 40 million, compared with the 38 days it took to get from 20 to 30 million, the 44 days between 10 and 20 million, and the three months it took to reach 10 million cases from when the first cases were reported in Wuhan, China, in early January.

