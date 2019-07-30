Five more people die of electrocution in Karachi

KARACHI: Five more people died in rain-related incidents, mostly from electrocution, in various parts of the metropolis on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The death toll from electrocution caused by intermittent monsoon rains over past 24 hours has reached 15, according to rescue sources.

They said five deaths from electrocution have been reported today.

In North Nazimabad area, two teenagers, aged 12 and 14, died of electrocution as they accidentally touched an electric wire.

The first spell of monsoon rains began in the port city in the wee hours on Monday, affecting the ill-managed sewerage and electricity system as many areas of the city experienced hours of power cuts and roads remained inundated, causing troubles to motorists.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan as moderate monsoon currents are still penetrating lower parts of the country and likely to weaken gradually during next 12 hours.

Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate the northeastern parts of the country from Wednesday evening/night.

Over the past 24 hours, Shaheed Benazirabad received 53 millimeters of rain, Karachi (Saddar 25, Faisal Base 08, Nazimabad 06, Airport, Masroor, Kemari, University Road 05, North Karachi 03), Thatta 11, Hyderabad, Tandojam 10, Mirpurkhas 04, Badin, Dadu 03, and Larkana 01.

