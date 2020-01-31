Five people gunned down over old enmity in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Five people were gunned down on Friday over an old enmity in Sheikhupura’s area of Safdarabad, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, unidentified armed men, who were riding motorbike opened indiscriminate firing over a vehicle near Sethwala, resulting in the death of five people.

The deceased were on their way for a court appearance, when they were attacked. It may be noted that the clash has claimed 12 lives so far, and few days earlier, two members of a family were shot dead over the dispute.

The deceased were identified as Akram, Shahid, Shakkoor, Shahnawaz and Khurram.

The bodies were moved to the hospital, while further investigation into the matter was underway, said the police.

In another incident of multiple gunfire deaths in Sukkur on December 3, 2018, two people were shot dead over an old enmity in Sukkur’s area of Pano Akil.

According to the local police, unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate fire over a car in Pano Akil, an area of district Sukkur, over an old dispute.

The bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility for legal formalities. The deceased were identified as Asghar and Jala, said the police.

