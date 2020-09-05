Five people crushed to death by speeding truck in Lahore

LAHORE: Five people were killed when a speeding truck ran over a rickhsaw in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident happened at Defence Road in Lahore, resulting in death of five people on the spot. The bodies were moved to hospital for legal formalities.

The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately,

In a separate incident in Karachi in the month of July, at least four people including two children lost their lives when a speeding trailer crushed motorcycle in Lahore.

The appalling road crash took place at Sundar area of Lahore. The victims were identified as husband wife and their two children.

Receiving information about the mishap, rescue officers arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to morgue.

