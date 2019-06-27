Five more polio cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication on Thursday confirmed that five new cases of polio virus surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta said in a statement that two of these cases were detected in Bannu, two in Torghar and one in North Waziristan.

He said, “A fake drama is being created against polio vaccine in Peshawar.” The focal person advised parents to avoid propaganda against polio vaccine and urged them to vaccinate their children to protect them from polio virus.

Atta urged polio workers and provincial health officials to pay special focus on far-flung areas of the province and utilize all resources to eradicate polio.

Earlier on June 20, in what was being seen as a setback for the government’s efforts to eliminate polio virus in the country, two new cases of polio virus had surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, increasing the total of this year’s cases to 26.

Well-informed sources within the health ministry had said that the two cases had been reported from two Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts. One of them was confirmed from a stool sample of a 21-month old baby girl of Wazir tehsil of Bannu.

