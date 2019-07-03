Five Pak Army soldiers martyred in explosion near LoC

RAWALPINDI: As many as five soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and one injured in an explosion near the restive line of control (LoC) on Wednesday, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the incident occurred in Jhamb Sector along the Loc. “The incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules,” read the statement.

The spokesperson said that nature of the blast was being ascertained.

The martyred soldiers include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab, Sepoy Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib, and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.

Earlier on June 7, Four military officers and a soldier had been martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion took place in North Waziristan on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The incident had occurred in Kharqamar area where terrorists had targeted a patrolling vehicle through an IED planted on the roadside that martyred four Army personnel and wounded four security officials.

The martyrs include Lieutenant Colonel Raashid Karim Baig from Hunza, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig from Karachi, Captain Arifullah from Lakki Marwat and Lance Hawaldar Zaheer from Chakwal.

