There are only five stars in Bollywood, says Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has revealed who he thinks are actual stars of the Indian cinema.

In an interview with Filmfare, the actor named himself, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn as only five stars of Bollywood.

“Stardom will fade eventually. It’s a huge task to keep it going for such a long time. I guess Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akki, Ajay…we’re the only ones who have been able to pull it off for such a long time. We’ll try our best to keep it going for another few years. Just like in the case of all superstars, the box-office collection will come down to eight to ten percent. But it hasn’t started yet,” said Salman Khan according to reports in Indian media.

It is pertinent to note here that Salman Khan may still be one of the most successful actors of Bollywood but last year his and fellow Khans, Aamir and Shahrukh’s films could not bring crowds to the cinema as they once did.

Once considered ‘Mr Perfect’, Amir Khan had to aplogise to his fans after his YRF project alongside Amitabh Bachan flopped badly at the box office despite having a big budget and getting a Diwali release.

Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ too was ambitious project but was so badly executed that it not only flopped but was ridiculed by critics and fans alike.

Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ was the last big release of the year and received mixed reviews from critics but some top critics termed it below their expectations.

