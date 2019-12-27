Five suspects nabbed for sexually assaulting child at Mansehra seminary

MANSEHRA: Police on Friday arrested five people accused of assaulting a child at a seminary in Mansehra district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred within the premises of a seminary located in Phulra area of the district. The police taking prompt action against the alleged perpetrators sealed the seminary and arrested five accused involved in the act.

However, the prime suspect in the case is still at large and the authorities are raiding different locations to nab him.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of crimes against children have soared to an alarming level in the country.

On December 11, a seven-year-old was strangulated to death after alleged sexual assault in Ghotki.

Read More: Attock police arrest man behind sexual assault, murder of 6-year old boy

The body of the boy was found from a sugarcane field near the home of the family, local police said.

According to family members, they were searching for their child who was missing since yesterday evening.

They found the child’s body in nearby sugarcane farm in the morning today. A suspect has been arrested by the police, officials said.

Comments

comments