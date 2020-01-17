MULTAN: The police department has registered a case related to the acid attack on a five-year-old boy by unidentified people in the vicinity of Sadar police station in Multan, ARY News reported on Friday.

A First Investigation Report (FIR) has been registered against unidentified persons under sections of attempted murder and anti-terrorism act (ATA) over complaint of the father of the affected child.

The incident had taken place in Multan’s Suraj Miani where unidentified people acid attacked an innocent minor boy and fled from the site. The boy was shifted to Nishtar Hospital in critical condition as he received burns on face and throat.

WARNING: Graphic Content

Some reports said an unidentified woman had thrown acid on the child, however, the culprits are still at large.

Police officials said raids are being conducted to arrest the responsible persons in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab government is taking steps to introduce Acid Control Act in view of increasing incidents of acid attacks across the province. A draft law had been forwarded to Punjab government by Human Rights Commission in this connection.

