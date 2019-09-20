Flames stoked in Occupied Kashmir to destroy India, warns AJK president

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Friday hit out at the Indian army chief’s recent threat to attack Azad Kashmir saying the Pakistani nation can’t be intimidated by such statements.

Speaking at Kashmir Solidarity Youth Convention in federal capital, he said occupied Jammu and Kashmir would turn into a graveyard burying 900,000 Indian troops who have been perpetuating brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

The AJK president lamented the people of the occupied territory have been reeling under an unprecedented siege for the 46th consecutive day, today with hundreds of them taken into custody.

He said flame India has been stocking in Srinagar will destroy the neighbouring country and its fascist regime.

“There is a message for the extremist and racist parties of [India] that they would reduce to ashes themselves in this fire,” he said.

“When this volcano will erupt, no part of India would remain safe,” he warned.

Mr Khan lauded the government and people of Pakistan saying they exhibited an exemplary unity following India’s Aug 5 move of revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir.

He said world powers openly supported Kashmiris and rejected India’s stance for the first time.

The AJK president lamented certain big powers that, he said, have given in to expediency were tight-lipped over the Kashmir issue.

He extended gratitude to Turkey, China, and other countries for extending support to the people of held Kashmir.

