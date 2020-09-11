Believing earth is flat, couple sails to see edge of world and then this happened!

A flat-earther couple set out to see “the edge of the world” during coronavirus lockdown but got lost near the island of Ustica, off the north coast of Sicily.

They had to be rescued by a migrant rescue vessel off the coast of Lampedusa. The couple, from Venice, attempted to travel to Lampedusa, an island between Sicily and North Africa, a prime transit point for migrants wanting to enter Europe.

According to conspiracy theories, the edge of the world fell near the island.

The pair sold their car to buy the boat in Termini Imerese, a town in northern Sicily before they set off on their journey. But they surprisingly never made it to the end of the world, nor even Lampedusa, instead getting lost near the island of Ustica, off the north coast Sicily.

Salvatore Zichichi, a doctor of the maritime health office of the Ministry of Health who helped the pair after they got lost, said he pointed out the irony of the couple using a compass in their unsuccessful navigation.

He said: “The funny thing is that they orient themselves with the compass, an instrument that works on the basis of terrestrial magnetism. A principle that they, as Flat Earthers, should reject.”

As they broke lockdown restrictions, they were taken into quarantine in Palermo for two weeks. The couple made two attempts to escape but were caught and brought back into quarantine. They have since abandoned their quest and took a ferry back to mainland Italy.

