Flaws in tax system to be removed through reforms: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said that flaws in tax system will be removed through reforms, ARY News reported on Friday.

He was chairing a meeting regarding tax reforms in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Hafeez Sheikh , Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar; Advisers Abdul Razaq Dawood, Dr Ishrat Hussain as well as Special Assistants Dr Waqar Masood, Tabish Gohar and Nadeem Babar.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said that flaws in the tax system of the country will be addressed through reforms and added that the government’s top priority is to create ease in the current tax system of the country.

In last meeting on tax reforms, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a huddle of finance heads, regulators and economic experts to deliberate on the tax reforms and to expand the tax base.

The meeting on tax structure discussed the reforms to introduce and ways to eradicate the loopholes from the tax system.

