As if spotting Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) US President Donald Trump’s plane and “raiding the Area 51 “was not enough, UFO hunters are sharing a video of a whole fleet of some flying object on several platforms.

The video posted by an independent Youtube user William Guy shows 14 mysterious glowing lights floating above the “middle of the ocean”.

According to some reports, William Guy was on board a ferry in North Carolina, in the USA, when he spotted the weird unexplained items in the sky.

In the video uploaded on his Youtube channel, he can be heard saying: “Look, nothing in the sky at all,” before he pans across the skyline.

He then adds: “Can anybody tell me what that is? we’re in the middle of the ocean, on a ferry”.

The video has been seen more than 17000 times on Youtube.

Earlier this year, a Colorado family also shot a video of a UFO which according to them shows an alien ship.

The family shot the video from their backyard which captures an unsually bright source of light. The UFO was seen piercing through a dense patch of clouds around sunset.

A woman can be heard saying in the background that the light “looked like two things” before it reappeared as “one thing”.

