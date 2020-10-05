Web Analytics
A flight attendant delivered an emotional farewell speech to passengers during her last shift on an American Airlines flight.

A video clip showing Breaunna Ross bidding final farewell has gone viral on social media. In the clip, she can be seen breaking down while trying to make a routine landing announcement.

“This job was an escape for me after being unhappy with my job after graduating college,” Ross says in the video. “It was a job that awarded me many opportunities, a job that I fell in love with.”

As many as 32,000 airline workers, including Ross, have been laid off after the airline hit by a financial crisis brought on by the pandemic failed to get more federal money.

Lately, Geneva-based International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicted that global passenger traffic will not return to pre-Covid-19 levels until 2024. American Airlines has lost $5 billion in the first half of this year, while the United Airlines lost $3.3 billion.

A journalist tweeted: “Flight attendants across the country this week give tearful goodbyes on their final flights as more than 40,000 airline employees are furloughed today.”

