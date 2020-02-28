ISLAMABAD: Amid the novel coronavirus scare, the flight attendants of all airlines arriving from aboard have to go through the screening process, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has strict safety measures at all airports of Pakistan following the emergence of two confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

The CAA has also made submission of health declaration form mandatory for flight attendants and all cabin crew of private/national airlines.

Earlier this month, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also issued a travel advisory for its crew members working on the national flag carrier’s flights to Beijing and Tokyo.

Each cabin crew member had been instructed to carry touch-free thermometers and N-95 face masks in line with the directives of Chinese authorities, according to the advisory.

Read More: Coronavirus threat: Employees in Islamabad urged to avoid handshakes

It is pertinent here to mention that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza had on Wednesday confirmed first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan and said there is no need to panic, things are under control.

On Thursday, Dr. Zafar Mirza tweeted that both patients of coronavirus are stable and improving. Contacts traced until now and tested are all negative, he added.

