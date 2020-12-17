LAHORE: Air and road traffic in Lahore have disrupted owing to poor visibility owing to dense fog in Lahore while the visibility rate at Allama Iqbal International Airport reduced to as low as 50 metres, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Seven flights were cancelled and three delayed due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog. Two flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), 306 and 307, from Karachi to Lahore have been cancelled.

Moreover, some sections of motorways have been closed as traffic was halted at M-2 from Thokar Niaz Baig to -Sheikhupura Interchange, Faizpur Interchange to Jaranwala Interchange M-3, Lahore to Samandari M-3 and Jaranwala Service Area to Samandari Interchange M-3.

In Punjab’s Gujrat, the visibility rate decreased to 50 metres as well which caused disruption in road traffic in the city and its surrounding areas. On the other hand, citizens in many areas of the city are facing trouble of gas shedding amid the recent cold wave.

