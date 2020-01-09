Flights schedule affected at many airports due to bad weather

ISLAMABAD: Several flights have delayed due to bad weather at many airports including Lahore, Sialkot, Multan and Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Riyadh-Multan flight number PK-730 of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) landed at Karachi owing to bad weather. The PIA spokesperson said the flight will take off again for Multan getting clearance regarding the weather condition. Passengers are being given facilities by the staff at Karachi airport, said the spokesperson, adding that other passengers must contact through the call centre before arriving at the airport.

Moreover, a flight from Islamabad to Dubai delayed which led the protests of passengers at the airport. The protest has also delayed the departure of other international flights as the passengers gathered around the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) counters which stopped the boarding process.

The administration summoned officials of Airports Security Force (ASF) to bring the situation under control.

The protesting passengers demanded the authorities for permitting the flight to take off or to allow them to stay at the hotel.

Weather forecast

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Thursday, while very cold in northern parts, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

Fog is likely to prevail in south and central Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of Balochistan, while very cold in Quetta, Kalat and Ziarat, the met office said.

In Punjab fog is likely to prevail in Rawalpindi, Multan, Khanewal, Toba Tek Singh, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujarnwala, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Okara and Rahim Yar Khan during night and morning.

Most areas of Sindh will experience cold and dry weather, while fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh.

Fog is likely to prevail in Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Kohat during night and morning .

The weather will remain very cold in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region on Thursday.

Comments

comments