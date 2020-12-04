Web Analytics
Special flight hosted for schoolchildren want to learn aviation secrets

A Japanese airline has hosted a special ‘flight to nowhere’ for a group of schoolchildren having the interest to know the secrets of aviation.

Pilots, cabin crew and aircraft dispatchers have joined the schoolchildren in the ‘Aviation Class in the Sky’ hosted by the Japanese airline Peach, a subsidiary of All Nippon Airways (ANA), in order to educate the kids who have interest in aviation.

The airline says that Covid-19 health and safety measures were followed during the flight.

Over 120 people were on board the flight which flew on a round-trip from Kansai Airport, Osaka, over the likes of Seto Inland Sea, Fukuoka, and Shikoku’s Cape Ashizuri and Cape Muroto, according to Metro UK.

The kids were offered by pilots and cabin crew some insights into what it takes to make it in the industry, as well as sharing facts on how a flight operates.

The children were briefed on how to prepare a flight plan and various different roles during its operation under the programme.

The special flight was chartered by organisation Kansai Aviation Boy Scouts, which has previously teamed up with the airline for the likes of aviation classes and workplace observation.

Flights to nowhere have emerged as a trend during the pandemic as airlines look to create fun experiences for passengers amidst ongoing travel restrictions – and they’re proving popular.

