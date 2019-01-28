ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced that flights from Peshawar to Malaysia will be introduced soon.

“The new visa policy introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will turn out to be a milestone in promotion of tourism in the country,” he said.

Sources relayed that the prime minister met lawmakers belonging to Malakand Division in the federal capital.

“The Peshawar-Malaysia flights will begin to facilitate the Pakistani people working there,” he said, adding that special emphasis is being given to promote the tourism sector.

New visa policy

On Jan 25, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the incumbent government was introducing a new revolutionary visa policy to encourage tourism in the country.

“Under the major visa initiative, 175 countries have been extended the facility of E-visa while the citizens of fifty countries will be given visas on arrival.”

Unveiling further main points of the policy, the minister said, Indian-origin American and British nations will also be given visas on arrival, adding that business visa will now be provided to the citizens of 96 countries which will be stamped in eight to ten days.

“Tourists can now visit all parts of the country including open cantonments, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. They will be no longer required to take any NOC.”

Comments

comments