LAHORE: A thick layer of fog continued to envelop plain areas of Punjab, including Lahore, on Tuesday morning, disrupting air and road traffic.

According to official sources, heavy fog disrupted flight operation at the Lahore airport as seven domestic and international flights were cancelled, while six got delayed due to low visibility caused by the fog that blanketed the airport and adjoining areas.

Among the flights cancelled were Airblue’s Lahore-to-Dubai flight, Dubai to Lahore (PA-411), Air Arabia’s Lahore-bound G-1829, PIA’s Lahore-Karachi (PK-306), Lahore to Karachi (PK-307), and Lahore-Islamabad (PK-659).

Separately, a spokesperson for the Motorway Police said Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1) was closed for vehicular traffic due to dense fog causing poor visibility besides closure of many other sections of the motorway.

Swat Motorway and Taranda Muhammad Panah-Rohri Motorway (M-5) were also closed due to visibility issues.

Fog also engulfed the National Highway in Khanewal, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Musafir Khana, Ahmedpur East, Taranda Muhammad Panah, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad, affecting traffic in these areas.

