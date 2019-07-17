Seven flights diverted from Lahore airport due to bird strike

LAHORE: Seven Lahore-bound flights were diverted to land in different cities on Wednesday as Allama Iqbal International Airport is under a bird strike.

According to details, a bird strike in the Lahore airport vicinity has severely affected the flight operations.

Airport sources told ARY News that a PIA flight coming from Paris was made to land at the Sialkot airport.

Jeddah-Lahore PK 760 flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) was landed at the Multan airport.

Similarly, a Lahore bound flight coming from Dubai will be diverted to land at the Karachi airport. While an international flight coming from Doha was returned to its origin.

The spokesperson of PIA said that flights were diverted due to safety concerns.

At present, none of the flight is allowed to fly in the premises of the Lahore airport, meanwhile, efforts are underway to end the bird strike, as per airport sources.

Comments

comments