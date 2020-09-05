Web Analytics
Police in Maryland, United States, are investigating reviews of a mysterious casket photographed arising and down in a river found the item was one thing far much less macabre.

A submit to a neighborhood radio station’s Facebook web page confirmed an oblong object with flat sides and a curved high floating in the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay close to Annapolis.

The concrete slab, resembling a coffin, sparked complaints of a attainable hazard in the water, The Capital Gazette reported.

Department of Natural Resources police had been dispatched to the river, the place a hydrographic operations staff helped pull what turned out to be a floating dock from the water, in accordance with the company.

