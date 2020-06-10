MULTAN: After swarms of locusts, bats have attacked mango farms in Multan’s Nawabpur area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Flocks of fruit-eating bats have attacked mango farms in Nawabpur and damaged the fruit crop in several farms of the area, local farmers have complained.

The farmers are trying to save their crop on self-help basis and push crowds of bats from their mango farms.

The agriculture department was informed about the bats attack but they didn’t respond to the complaint, farmers said.

In December last year, mega-bats attack standing crops in a village in Sujawal district of Sindh.

The bats with wing spans of more than four feet with a dog-like face attacked fruit farms in Village Nodo Baran in Sujawal district, local villagers claimed.

According to local sources, the farmers shot dead around 40 bats in the village.

It is to be mentioned here that the bats in such a large size were earlier reported in the katcha area of Piryalo town in northern Sindh in year 2015.

These creatures were reportedly eating mangoes and dates in fruit farms of the area.

According to reports these bats are not only scary for their size and ability to inflict harm on the farms and orchards. But, the bats also called large flying foxes or fruit bats, can sometimes act as reservoirs and vectors for a range of diseases and viruses which are potentially lethal to humans and other animals.

