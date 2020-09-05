Flood Forecasting Division issues high flood alert for Sindh barrages

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division on Saturday issued high flood warning for River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, ARY News reported.

The FFD in its flood alert today warned of high flood in River Indus at Guddu Barrage on Tuesday next week.

The high flood stream in Indus will pass through Guddu Barrage between September 08 to 09 (Tuesday to Wednesday), while the peak flood stream will pass through Sukkur Barrage on nine to 10 September (Wednesday to Thursday).

The flood forecast body has apprehended that the katcha area of the river will drown under the water.

The people settled at banks of the river, have been advised to move towards safer places.

The river is presently in medium flood at both barrages in upper Sindh.

The inflow of water at Guddu has reached to 4,58,199 cusecs today, while the outflow at the barrage has been 4,51,471 cusecs.

An addition of 50,000 cusecs has been expected in Indus river at the point in next 24 hours.

With continuous surge in Indus water, the river is presently in medium flood at Sukkur Barrage.

River Indus has received additional 52,000 cusecs water at Sukkur Barrage in last 24 hours and the inflow at the barrage has reached to 3,59,878 cusecs.

The water of hill torrents of Koh-e-Suleman being discharged into Indus River, after heavy rainfall in the area, increasing water level at Taunsa Barrage.

