LAHORE: The Flour Mills Association on Saturday jacked up price of flour to Rs 64per kg in Punjab’s provincial capital, Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the association, the price of flour with an increase of rs4 now has been fixed at Rs 64 per kilogram.

“The price was increased after the surge in wheat price by rs7 per kg”, the spokesperson said in his statement and added that situation has turned bad from worse for them due as the government has also set up electricity and gas tariff.

On the other hand, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, on December 31, had announced wholesale and retail prices of flour in the city.

According to a notification issued from the commissioner office, wholesale price of flour was fixed at Rs 43 per kilogram while the 10 kilogrammes bag would be sold out at Rs430.

It further reads that the retail price of the flour is fixed at Rs 45 for per Kg while the 10 kg bag will be sold out at Rs450.

The notification had said that the decision has been taken in pursuance of the notification issued by the food department dated December 4, 2019 and in exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (2) (a) of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act. 2005.

