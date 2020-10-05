Flour prices hiked up to Rs2 per kilogram in Lahore

LAHORE: The mill owners in Lahore have increased the prices of flour up to Rs2 per kilogram after blaming the alleged hike in wheat prices in the market, ARY News reported on Monday.

The new rate of per kilogram flour has reached to Rs78. The mill owners association said that they are buying wheat at the inflated rates and term it as the main reason behind the latest increase in the price of flour.

Per 40kg bag of wheat is available in the opening market at Rs2500, they added.

In the month of August, Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan had ruled out any shortage of wheat flour in the province.

In his statement, Aleem Khan had said that there are sufficient stocks of wheat available with shopkeepers and there is no shortage.

Earlier on July 6, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities to ensure the availability of wheat at a reasonable price across the country.

