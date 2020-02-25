Coronavirus fears: flyers entering Pakistan to submit health form

ISLAMABAD: All passengers entering Pakistan will be required to submit a health declaration form, which will include their contact details and brief travel history, in order to block possible transmission of novel coronavirus in the country, according to the health authorities.

A health declaration card will be distributed amongst all passengers on flights travelling to Pakistan.

They will have to fill up the form and hand it over to health officials upon arrival at airports across the country.

“Non-compliance shall result in denial of entry into the country,” a statement issued to this effect warned.

Earlier, on Feb 25, Pakistan closed its border with Iran after it reported a number of deaths from the deadly disease.

Health officials are screening pilgrims returning from Iran at an emergency centre set up at Taftan border crossing.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has made temporary arrangements for stay of the pilgrims stranded at the border.

The PDMA has arranged beds, blankets, masks, and food for the people stranded at the border, the authority said in a statement.

“Presently around 270 pilgrims were present at the border crossing,” PDMA statement said.

