ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Søreide on Thursday.

Matters of bilateral, regional and international importance including Afghanistan and Covid-19 situation were discussed, according to the Foreign Office. The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors such as trade, investment and clean energy.

FM Qureshi appreciated the growing business relations between Pakistan and Norway and expressed satisfaction at Norwegian investment in Pakistan.

The Norwegian FM appreciated the role of the Government of Pakistan in facilitating the signing of solar power project between Scatec and Nizam Energy. She also lauded the constructive role of Norwegians of Pakistani origin in the economic development of Norway.

On Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that there was no military solution to the conflict. He briefed his Norwegian counterpart on Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would seize this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

