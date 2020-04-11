So far 1,600 stranded Pakistanis have been lifted: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that so far 1,600 stranded Pakistanis have been lifted via nine flights, around the world.

The Pakistani nationals were stranded due to outbreak of coronavirus across the globe.

During a meeting at the foreign office to review arrangements to bring back Pakistanis, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the government is fully aware of the pain of its nationals and Pakistani embassies around the world have been directed to take special care of the stranded people.

He further said special protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been made through which nine flights have managed to bring back stranded Pakistani nationals from aboard.

He said plan is being devised for the early return of zaireen.

Read more: After CAA’s go-ahead, PIA increases flights to repatriate stranded Pakistanis

FM Qureshi in his video message, yesterday, had said that the world is going through unprecedented and difficult times. We would be able to repatriate stranded Pakistanis as our testing and quarantine facilities increase. Repatriating stranded Pakistani nationals is our obligation.

The foreign minister had said Pakistan’s ambassadors and consulates abroad are extending every possible assistance to the country’s citizens by providing them accommodation, food and meeting their needs.

Comments

comments