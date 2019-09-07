FM Qureshi, Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations, regional security

ISLAMABAD: Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani held a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Foreign Office in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, during the meeting both foreign ministers held discussions on bilateral relations, regional security and cooperation in diverse fields.

FM Qureshi on the occasion said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants good relations with all neighbouring countries, adding that peaceful Afghanistan is imperative for regional stability.

He said that the world has acknowledged Pakistan’s point of view on Afghan issue and Pakistan will continue playing its role in the Afghan peace process.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had arrived in Islamabad to attend the third round of China-Pakistan-Afghanistan trilateral meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received him at Noor Khan Airbase.

The third round of China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue is underway in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is chairing the meeting which is being attended by his Chinese and Afghan counterparts, Wang Yi and Salahuddin Rabbani respectively, along with their respective delegations.

