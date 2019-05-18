KUWAIT CITY: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday on a two-day official visit to hold talks with Kuwaiti leaders.

During his stay, the foreign minister will hold talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including matters pertaining to visa.

Talking to media persons before his departure at Islamabad airport, Qureshi said he is carrying a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Emir of Kuwait Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He expressed the confidence that his visit will help further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Kuwait. He added visa matters along with bilateral issues will come under discussion during his visit of Kuwait.

Earlier this week, Qureshi had informed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that he would hold talks with the Kuwaiti leadership during his two-day visit.

“Enhancing bilateral trade will be discussed in meetings with Kuwaiti leaders,” he said, adding that the Emir of Qatar was also expected to visit Pakistan in the near future.

The foreign minister expressed concern over tensions between Iran and the United States, saying it is impacting the region. He said Pakistan is closely observing the situation and will formulate a strategy keeping in view the national interest.

