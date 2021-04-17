Foreign Minister Qureshi arrives in UAE on three-day visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Dubai here on Saturday on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported.

Senior officials of the UAE Foreign Ministry, Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Afzal Mehmood and other officials received the Foreign Minister at the Dubai International Airport.

During the visit, the foreign minister will meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

He will hold consultations with the UAE’s leadership on all areas of bilateral cooperation including collaboration in trade and investment, job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce and the welfare of the Pakistani Diaspora.

FM will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. The UAE is home to the second-largest Pakistani community abroad.

“Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared history and values,” the Foreign Office said. “High-level visits between the two countries have played a pivotal role in providing further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of issues.”

