RIYADH: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday met with his Saudi counterpart and apprised him about the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (Iok), ARY News reported.

Talking to his Saudi Counterpart Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah in Riyadh, he said India has put 8 million people of occupied Kashmir under siege for the last four months.

FM Qureshi said that the oppressed people of Kashmir are looking towards the international community, especially the Muslim Ummah, to get rid of Indian brutalities.

India has put a complete communication blackout in Occupied Kashmir to hide the reality from the eyes of the world. There is a complete suspension of fundamental human rights in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Both leaders discussed matters of regional and international importance.

The two sides expressed the resolve to continue consultation to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and to promote regional peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday, on a day-long visit.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold meetings with the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

