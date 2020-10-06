FM Qureshi highlights Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India’s hostile behaviour poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region.

Addressing the virtual meeting of Conservative Friends of Pakistan, the foreign minister said he has written a number of letters to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council on the Indian posture.

Referring to Indian blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that on the 5th of August last year, New Delhi illegally and unilaterally attempted to alter the disputed status of the territory in clear violations of international laws.

He said India should be pressurized to stop human rights violations in the occupied territory and move towards resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

FM Qureshi said the commencement of intra afghan dialogue is a significant and positive development for regional peace. He said Pakistan has facilitated the US-Taliban peace agreement signed in Doha early this year.

On the domestic front, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said things have started improving due to the structural reforms initiated by the present government regardless of the challenge posed by Covid-19. He said we have recorded current account plus for the first time in many years whilst other economic indicators are also showing improvement. Our domestic tax collection has increased by thirty percent.

The remittances for the first time crossed twenty billion dollars. The confidence of investors is improving as a result of our policies.

