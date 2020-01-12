TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday arrived in Tehran as part of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to calm tensions in the Middle East, ARY News reported.

He was warmly received at Mehrabad Airport by Director General of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan embassy in Tehran Syed Fawad Bashir and other officials

Earlier, on his arrival, in Mashhad Governor Mashhad, Ali Reza Razm Hosseini warmly welcomed him.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Imam Reza shrine and made special prayers for the security of Pakistan and the unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said it is an honour for him to begin his visit by visiting this holy site. He thanked Governor Mashhad for making best arrangements for three million Pakistani pilgrims who visit the place annually.

The foreign minister is paying this visit on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

FM Qureshi is scheduled to meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Tehran to exchange views on the prevailing situation in the region.

He will then head to Riyadh on Jan 13 (tomorrow) to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the issues of regional peace and stability.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office in a statement on Jan 11 had said Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States to help de-escalate tension in the region.

Comments

comments