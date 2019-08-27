Pakistan will raise Kashmir issue at UNGA session next month: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan will raise the Kashmir issue with full vigor at the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) session next month, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He was giving a briefing to National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on the evolving situation in Kashmir after the unilateral steps taken by the Indian government on the fifth of this month.

The Minister apprised the committee on the meeting of National Committee on Kashmir and the proposals put forth by its members.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s strong commitment to continue political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris, the Foreign Minister said India is trying to change the demographic composition of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said foreign ministry is apprising the international community about the grave situation in held Kashmir and has written letters to Secretary-General OIC, Secretary-General UN, President UN Security Council, and UN Human Rights Commissioner to keep them in the loop.

The Minister said India has virtually clamped down Occupied Kashmir with 24 hours curfew restrictions and banning of communications in order to hide the facts from the world.

The illegal annexation of Kashmir

The Indian government, through a presidential decree issued on August 5 revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution that guaranteed special rights to Occupied Kashmir, including the right to its own constitution and autonomy to make laws on all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

