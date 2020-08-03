FM Qureshi, Khattak, visit LoC to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Defense Minister Pervez Khattak left for a visit of Chiri Kot Sector of Line of Control on Monday, ARY News reported.

In a video message before his visit to the LoC, Qureshi said that entire Pakistani nation including the armed forces fully stand by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for right to self-determination.

He said the Kashmiri people have rejected the Indian illegal steps of 5th August and nobody will accept them.

The foreign minister said that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle until they get their right to self-determination.

The Foreign Minister said that he is visiting the LoC to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people who face the Indian atrocities and unprovoked firing on daily basis.

The foreign minister was also accompanied Special Assistant to PM on National Security Moeed Yusuf, media representatives and military officers.

The media-persons will be informed about regular violations of the Line of Control by the Indian forces and targeting the civilian population near the LoC.

Recently a visit of the representatives of international media was also arranged to make them aware about duplicity of Indian stance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government of Pakistan has today changed the name of Kashmir Highway to Srinagar Highway and the boards of new name of the road have also been installed at various points.

