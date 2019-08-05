FM Qureshi writes letter to UN Secretary-General over Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has written a letter to the United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, drawing attention to the evolving situation in the occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

A letter written by FM Qureshi stated that “India in its war madness is not only sabotaging the regional peace but also committing a gross violation of human rights along the LoC.”

The letter reads that India has lost control of the situation in the occupied Kashmir and it wants to divert attention by creating a contentious situation.

In a letter, Pakistan calls upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the deteriorating situation in IOK, urge India to act responsibly, and counsel India to work towards preserving rather than imperiling peace and security in South Asia.

Earlier today, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari wrote on Monday a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, drawing attention to India’s use of cluster munitions against civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC) and atrocities by Indian troops against innocent Kashmiris.

She states in her letter that the use of cluster bombs by India during last week against civilians in Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), across the Line of Control (LoC), in violation of international law resulted in the death of a four-year-old boy and injuries to several others.

“Pakistan and India are signatories to the Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Certain Conventional Weapons which may be deemed to be Excessively Injurious or to have Indiscriminate Effects, without any reservations,” the minister said.

“From the very design of cluster bombs, it is clear that these weapons are intended to be used against broader military targets.”

