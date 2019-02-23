FM conveys ‘deep concerns’ over situation in Kashmir to UNHCHR

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to the United Nation High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) over deteriorating situation in India held Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pulwama incident.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, the foreign minister conveyed to the UNHCHR deep concerns over the prevailing situation in the occupied valley.

“FM Qureshi writes to UN High Commissioner for #Humanrights conveys deep concerns over deteriorating situation of #HumanRightsViolations in #iok use of #PulwamaAttack by India as justification for threats and violence against #Kashmiris in India,” the spokesman tweeted.

“FM’s letter to the UN High Commissioner for #HumanRights emphasizes that the situation in #Jammu & #Kashmir warrants attention from #IHL perspective especially the four #Genevaconventions.”

