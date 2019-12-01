Looking to address, sort out grievances of govt allies: FM Qureshi

KARACHI: A meeting between Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members took place on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi headed the government contingent.

According to details the foreign minister met their ally in Sindh, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and took them into confidence on government’s decision making with regards to the current political ongoings.

The topics underlined in the meeting were, implementation on the memorandum between the government and MQM, local bodies and enforcement of article 140-A.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that a meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), as well as other parties from Sindh in the centre as well as the opposition, will take place on December 5 in Islamabad.

MQM in the meeting demanded the provision of grants approved for Sindh, specifically the city of Karachi, new schemes and monetary packages pledged for Karachi and Hyderabad.

FM Qureshi on the occasion was observed saying that MQM was an important ally of the current government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

“We want to entrust and show faith in the political party and want them to be with us on all governance related matters,” said FM

Qureshi apprised the leadership of MQM that under the prime minister’s clear instructions, all grievances of government allies will be addressed and sorted out in an amicable manner.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Karachi earlier in the day where he met leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

