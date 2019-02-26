ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday and briefed him on the violation by India at the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported.

During the conversation, the minister said Pakistan would never compromise on its integrity. “We want peace and tranquility in the region.”

Qureshi conveyed the sentiments of parliament, government of Pakistan, and people of the country to Mike Pompeo.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had already informed the world about ill intentions of the Indian government. He reiterated that India was risking regional peace for its political gains ahead of elections in their country.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Finance Minister Asad Umar held a joint press conference in the wake of India’s violation of the LoC and stated: “Pakistan will definitely respond to Indian aggression.”

“Pakistan has rejected India’s claims of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot and heavy casualties,” Qureshi added.

“The action has been done for domestic consumption given the election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk. The forum concluded that India has committed uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing,” he informed.

