FM Qureshi, Mike Pompeo discuss regional security matters

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and discussed mutual interest, bilateral relation and regional security matters, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the telephonic conversion, FM Qureshi informed US counterpart about the progress on the National Action Plan (NAP).

“Relationship between Pakistan, America is important for the progress of peace in the region,” said Qureshi.

He said that peaceful Afghanistan necessary for the peace and development in the region. The FM Qureshi also informed Pompeo about the improving relations of Pakistan with Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with his English Home Minister to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Qureshi who is on an official trip to London is also scheduled to hold important meetings with English parliamentarians and the Foreign Minister.

Both ministers discussed matters pertaining to security and illegal immigration in great detail.

Pertinent solutions to the menace of money laundering also came under discussion and both countries showed resolve to curb the challenge together.

Both countries showed a willingness to investigate and prosecute accused, alleged and convicted prisoners and suspects through mutual consultation.

The British Home Minister, Sajid Javid expressed his hope for long-lasting peace in Pakistan.

