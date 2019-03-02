Pakistan do not want to use military front anymore: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday the armed forces conveyed a clear message to India for being fully capable of responding any threat, however, Pakistan was not in favour to use military front anymore, ARY News reported.

The foreign minister while addressing a press conference in Islamabad clarified that the military front was considered as the last option after failure of diplomacy.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistani armed forces gave a very clear message to India regarding its capability to defend soil from any genre of aggression.

“However, Islamabad possessing the right to self-defence under international regulations in case of aggression.”

“Islamabad is actively playing its role to maintain peace and stability in the region and New Delhi should play its part too as a much bigger segment in India is not in favour of war”

Read More: Abhinandan not released under pressure, FM Qureshi asserts

Qureshi said, The world acknowledged Pakistani armed forces’ exemplary role in war against terrorism,” said the foreign minister, adding that “Pakistan would not want to create warring situation on its eastern border.”

“[Indian prime minister] Narendra Modi is playing with fire by pushing the region into war. The world knew well about [Modi’s] political motives being gained from Pulwama incident.”

“Even voices echoed in India terming Pulwama incident as drama staged to win elections as Modi had already lost government in five states,” added Qureshi.

The foreign minister said it was an only option to regain [political] popularity in India by increasing tensions with Pakistan.

FM Qureshi urged the United States (US) and House of Commons of the United Kingdom (UK) to play its role for de-escalation between Pakistan and India.

He said that Washington could influence India due to its closer ties with New Delhi. Qureshi added that the United States started playing its role for defusing tensions between both countries.

Qureshi said that he was contacted by his Saudi counterpart who is arriving in Pakistan.

Read More: Pakistan’s olive branch: Captured Indian pilot Abhinandan handed back

Commenting over ongoing efforts on diplomatic fronts with foreign countries, Quershi said, “The government has decided to send letters to British Darul Uloom and parliamentary members of European parliament.”

The foreign minister defended Pakistan’s decision to boycott the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) session.

Quershi said that the parliament made unanimous decision to boycott the OIC session following participation of Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

He said that parliament was given prime importance in a democracy where a resolution [against Indian aggression] was unanimously passed during a joint session continued for two days.

The foreign minister rejected claims for releasing captured Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, following international pressure. He clarified that the pilot had been rescued and provided medical treatment on humanitarian basis. Qureshi added that Islamabad had released Abhinandan as a peace gesture by Prime Minister Imran.

Qureshi expressed deep sorrow over the death of a Pakistani-citizen, Shakirullah, imprisoned in India. He said that India failed to fulfil its responsibility for securing life of Shakirullah.

The foreign minister praised role of Pakistani media amid tensed situation contrary to Indian media which only added fuel to the fire.

Comments

comments