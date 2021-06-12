FM Qureshi, Saudi counterpart discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday received a telephonic call from His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversation, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed long-standing and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi foreign minister apprised FM Qureshi about the challenges of organizing Hajj in 2021 and the policy measures taken by the Kingdom in the larger interest of public health.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed his understanding of the situation and expressed confidence in the decisions taken in the public interest by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

On behalf of Pakistan’s leadership, Qureshi also conveyed best wishes to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In view of the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, the FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi reviewed the outcomes of the successful visit and agreed to work together towards early and effective implementation of decisions taken by the leadership of the two countries. Foreign Minister Qureshi also reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom.

The two foreign ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as the two countries’ cooperation in multilateral organizations. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

