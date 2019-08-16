FM Qureshi, Spanish counterpart discuss Kashmir situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell and briefed him on the current situation in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

During the telephonic conversation, the Spanish foreign minister said his country and the European Union would make every effort to ensure peace and stability in South Asia.

Mr Borrell said they are closely monitoring the situation and that any further escalation would have severe impact on peace and security in the region.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

FM Qureshi highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the disputed status of India held Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He said these steps were in contravention of the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the International Law.

The foreign minister underlined that the actions taken by India posed grave risk to peace and security in the region and were aimed at bringing a material change to the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

Qureshi apprised his Spanish counterpart on the worsening situation of safety and security of the people in the occupied region, which has been under a curfew since Aug 5.

