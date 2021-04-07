FM Qureshi holds delegation level talks with Russian counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held delegation level talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

During talks with the Russian FM who arrived in Islamabad Tuesday evening, FM Qureshi said Pakistan is extending facilities, including e-visa, to foreign investors.

“Pakistan has shifted its priorities from geo-politics to geo-economics,” he said.

🇵🇰 🇷🇺 share convergent positions on several issues on multilateral agenda including peace & stability in Afghanistan. Shared w/ FM #Lavrov our perspective on larger questions of peace & security in S Asia and worsening human right situation in Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. https://t.co/tIRL62YGH6 — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 7, 2021

He said Islamabad is determined to promoting its relations with Russia in diverse fields and expressed Pakistan’s commitment for early commencement of work on Stream Gas Pipeline project with the Russian partnership.

Both the sides agreed to hold the next meeting of intergovernmental commission at the earliest for promotion of economic relations. Qureshi also briefed his Russian counterpart about the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the regional security situation.

He said Pakistan desires peace in the region and resolution of all outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir through peaceful means. Pakistan will continue its sincere efforts for peace in Afghanistan, he maintained and commended Russian efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

